New National Education Policy a means to fight poverty: Modi

The new National Education Policy (NEP) is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He said the country's children will neither stop due to lack of skills nor will they be bound by language barriers.

''Our education system has a great role in preparing the youth who are possessed with skill and ability, and have the spirit to do something for the country. Today the country also has a new National Education Policy to meet the needs of the 21st century,'' the prime minister said during his Independence Day speech.

''Unfortunately, there is a massive divide in our country regarding language. We have tied a huge talent of the country to the cage of language. One can find promising people in their mother tongue. If people from the vernacular medium come forward, their self-confidence will grow. Justice will be done to the potential of the poor children when they will become professionals by studying in their mother tongue,'' he said.

Modi said language is the instrument of the fight against poverty in the new National Education Policy.

He said the National Education Policy is also going to be a great tool to fight against poverty in a way.

''The basis of winning the war against poverty is also the education, prestige and importance of the vernacular language. The country has seen this in the playground... and we are experiencing that language has not become a barrier and as a result we have seen that the youth are playing and blossoming. Now the same thing will happen in other fields of life as well,'' he said.

Highlighting features of the new NEP, the prime minister said sports has been made a part of mainstream education instead of extra-curricular.

''Sports is also one of the most effective means of pursuing life. It is very important to have sports in life for perfection in life. There was a time when sports was not considered mainstream. Parents also considered indulging in sports as wastage of life. Now, there is a new awareness about fitness and sports. We have seen and felt this in the olympics. This change is a big turning point for us,” Modi said.

''That is why, we need to speed up and expand the campaign that is going on in the country for infusing talent, technology and professionalism in sports,'' he said.

The prime minister asserted that we need to ensure that women have equal partnership in every career and workspace.

''It is a matter of pride for the country that our daughters are performing in an unprecedented manner in the fields of education, sports, board results or olympics. Today daughters are raring to occupy their place. We have to ensure that women have equal partnership in every career and workspace. We have to ensure that they feel safe from roads to the workplace and everywhere,” he said.

''There should be a feeling of respect for them and in this, the government, administration, police and justice system will have to perform their duty cent percent. We have to make this resolution , the resolution of the 75 years of Independence,'' he added.

