UK PM Johnson to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, his Downing Street office said, as Taliban insurgents entered the capital city Kabul.

"The prime minister has convened a COBR meeting for later this afternoon to discuss the situation in Afghanistan," a spokesperson said.

