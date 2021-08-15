UK parliament to be recalled on Wednesday to discuss Afghanistan
Britain's parliament will be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, it posted on Twitter on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents entered the capital city Kabul.
"The Speaker has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday 18 August, in relation to the situation in Afghanistan," the House of Commons account tweeted.
