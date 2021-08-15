Left Menu

Consistently working to make Uttarakhand a leading state in country: Dhami

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:06 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said his government is consistently working towards making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country.

He also said the BJP government is fulfilling its poll promises.

Dhami was speaking at a function held at the Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day. He also hoisted the national flag at the event that was also attended by Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

The chief minister extended his greetings to the people of the state and remembered those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle.

''We are working consistently towards making Uttarakhand a leading state. We are fulfilling promises that we made to the people. A master plan for the reconstruction work at Badrinath on the lines of Kedarnath is almost complete and work will start soon,'' Dhami said.

On a possible third wave of COVID-19, the chief minister said the state government is fully prepared to deal with it.

He said the state government will achieve the goal of 100 per cent Covid vaccination in the next four months.

