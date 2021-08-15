Left Menu

Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule. Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state. Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:53 IST
Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule. Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as Simon's residence. Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.

Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting. Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-pm-trudeau-is-planning-call-snap-election-sept-20-sources-2021-08-12 on Thursday that Trudeau is seeking an election on Sept 20. Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high COVID-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021