Deep concern over Afghanistan's future, violence must end - UK's Raab
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 19:56 IST
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.
"Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi," Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
"Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected."
