New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES11 DAY-PB-AMARINDER-PAK Won't tolerate any aggression, will teach Pak a lesson if it tries to be adventurous: Punjab CM Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday vowed to protect the state against the ''nefarious designs'' of Pakistan and said ''we want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory''.

DES18 DAY-PB-DALITS Punjab CM's I-Day announcement: Law soon on earmarking Dalit share in govt spending Amritsar: Just months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that a law will be enacted soon to ensure budgetary spending on the welfare of Dalits in proportion to their population.

DES44 PB-HR-FARMERS Farmers take out 'Tiranga Yatras' in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws on Sunday took out ''Tiranga Yatra'' at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Independence Day.

DES25 DAY-UP-ADITYANATH UP attracted investment worth Rs 4 lakh crore, communal riots checked: Adityanath Lucknow: Celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the state attracted investment worth Rs 4 lakh crore while no communal riot took place under his tenure.

DES21 DAY-UP-AKHILESH Efforts made to kill communal amity, need to protect country's integrity: Akhilesh Lucknow: Efforts have been made in the past a few years to kill the communal amity, said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Sunday while calling for protecting the country's brotherhood and integrity.

DES24 UP-VIRUS-CASES One more Covid death in UP, total fatality 22,784: Govt Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported one more death due to COVID-19, taking the fatality toll due to the fatal infection in the state to 22,784.

DES22 RJ-LD GEHLOT-I-DAY Centre has grown stubborn, refuses to heed Opposition: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of being too stubborn to heed anyone else, including the Opposition.

DES8 HP-HIGHWAY-BLOCKED Boulders roll down, block Manali-Leh highway in HP's Lahaul-Spiti Shimla: The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a state disaster management official said.

DES12 HP-QUAKE Moderate intensity earthquake in HP's Kinnaur Shimla: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

NRG5 DAY-UKD-CM Free tablets to be distributed to Class 10, 12 students: U’khand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a slew of announcements here on Independence Day including distribution of free tablets for the students of Class 10 and 12.

DES33 DAY-HR-KHATTAR World acknowledging India's progress under PM Modi: Khattar Faridabad: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the entire world is acknowledging India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and changes brought by him are now visible on the ground.

