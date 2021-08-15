Deep concern over Afghanistan's future, violence must end - UK's Raab
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the future of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban insurgents to end violence as they entered the capital city Kabul.
"Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with FM Qureshi," Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. "Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected."
Raab is "personally overseeing" the Foreign Office response and will be returning to Britain on Sunday, a spokesperson said in a statement. He had been on holiday abroad, according to the Daily Mail and the Times newspapers.
