Left Menu

Union ministers call on RS chairman, demand action against Oppn members for unruly scenes in House

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:48 IST
Union ministers call on RS chairman, demand action against Oppn members for unruly scenes in House
  • Country:
  • India

Seven Union ministers met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday and demanded action against some Opposition members for their alleged unruly acts in the House on August 11.

The ministers met Naidu and described the Opposition members' actions as ''unprecedented, extreme and violent'', sources said.

They said the ministers handed over a memorandum to the chairman in this regard.

During the meeting with Naidu, the delegation also referred to marshals being prevented from discharging their duties inside the House.

Naidu said he will look into the matter and take a decision regarding the appropriate course of action.

The ministers who called on the Rajya Sabha chairman were Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was also present at the meeting.

Naidu also held a meeting with Panel Vice Chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the chair when the unruly incidents took place in the Rajya sabha.

The chairman visited the Parliament House on Saturday and watched the entire video recording of the scenes in the House, including the scuffle involving some members and marshals, on August 11.

Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have discussed the matter earlier and have hinted at strong action against the erring MPs.

The sources said the Rajya Sabha chairman is exploring various options, including the setting up of a high-powered committee, to look into the incidents and recommend steps to avoid their recurrence in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021