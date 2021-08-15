Canadian PM Trudeau announces federal election will be held Sept 20
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:50 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called a snap election for Sept 20, two years ahead of schedule.
Trudeau announced the date after after visiting Governor General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election.
Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.
