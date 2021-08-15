Foreign leaders greet Modi on India's 75th Independence Day

A number of foreign leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett wishing India many more ''incredible accomplishments''.

Leaders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Australia, Maldives and Mauritius were among those who extended wishes on the occasion with Modi thanking them and highlighting India's ties with these countries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished India and the Indian community in Australia a joyous Independence Day, saying his country cherishes close partnership with India built on trust, respect and shared values.

Modi replied, ''Thank you for your kind greetings, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. India too cherishes its increasingly vibrant partnership with Australia, based on shared values and robust people-to-people links.'' The Israeli prime minister said his country cherished friendship with India and Indian people, and wished for many more incredible accomplishments.

Thanking him, Modi replied, ''I look forward to working together for strengthening the bonds between our governments and peoples, and to consolidate the foundation of India-Israel strategic partnership.'' In his greetings, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also thanked the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team in his country, for their support during these difficult times.

Responding to his tweet, Modi said, ''Thank you for your warm Independence Day greetings, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan. All Indians value the unique and trusted ties of friendship we share with Bhutan.'' Thanking Deuba, Modi said people of India and Nepal are united by our shared cultural, linguistic, religious and family linkages.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted his country's best wishes to India.

''May the strength of the bond shared between both our nations grow each day,'' he said.

Modi replied, ''I thank Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his warm greetings. India and Sri Lanka share millennia old cultural, spiritual and civilisational links, which provide the foundation of our special friendship.'' Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also tweeted their wishes to Modi.

Modi told Jugnauth that due to the centuries old people-to-people links between India and Mauritius, both the countries share the same core values and traditions.

''This provides the foundation for our very special friendship,'' he added.

Responding to Solih, Modi noted that Maldives is India's important maritime neighbour and partner in advancing the shared vision of a safe, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

