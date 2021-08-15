SAD leader Majithia slams Navjot Sidhu

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday hit out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, accusing him of trying to mislead people with a “fake” promise of power supply at Rs 3 per unit.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader asked him to tell people why the Congress government was not implementing this promise now.

Addressing a gathering to pay tributes to Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru on his death anniversary, Majithia said Punjabis were surprised at Sidhu's latest promise to provide domestic power at Rs 3 per unit.

He asked Sidhu to explain who was stopping him from implementing this promise now when the state is already being run by his party government, a party statement said, quoting Majithia.

He said the truth was that Sidhu had refused to become power minister of the state despite having an opportunity to provide this relief to the people two years back as power minister.

Sidhu has been pitching for a reduction in the power tariff.

Majithja said Sidhu was “never serious” about resolving the people’s problems and was only interested in indulging in “theatrics to befool” the people. The SAD leader also asked the PPCC president why promises made to people by the Congress party on the eve of the 2017 assembly elections were not fulfilled when he was a minister for two-and-half years which comprised half of the government tenure.

“Where is 'ghar ghar naukri' and full loan waiver for farmers?” he asked. He said Sidhu was now again trying to befool people with another bunch of “fake and false promises”.

Majithia said following people’s aspirations, the SAD-BSP alliance had prepared a 13-point agenda to ensure social welfare and the development of the state. He said every family would be provided 400 units of free power every month, Rs 2,000 will be provided every month to blue-cardholder women who are leading their families, besides providing 50 per cent reservation to women in all government recruitments.

He announced that as a tribute to Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru, Khanna will be made a district if the SAD-BSP alliance is voted to power in 2022. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

