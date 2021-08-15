Left Menu

TRS MLA, BJP corporator booked in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:22 IST
TRS MLA, BJP corporator booked in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI): A ruling TRS MLA and a BJP corporator were booked on Sunday following accusations that workers of the parties had attacked each other during the hoisting of the tricolour at the Independence day celebrations here, police said.

BJP corporator V Sravan, in a complaint to police, alleged that TRS Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao and his associates abused and assaulted him, leading to bleeding injuries.

Some of his party workers were also attacked, he alleged.

Sravan said the assault followed comments made by a BJP leader against the MLA over alleged tardy development works in his constituency.

TRS members, in their complaint, charged the BJP corporator and his party workers with abusing and assaulting them, police said.

A senior police official said some members of both parties argued and pushed each other during the hoisting of the national flag, adding that they had registered a case against both the MLA and the corporator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021