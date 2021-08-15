TRS MLA, BJP corporator booked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI): A ruling TRS MLA and a BJP corporator were booked on Sunday following accusations that workers of the parties had attacked each other during the hoisting of the tricolour at the Independence day celebrations here, police said.

BJP corporator V Sravan, in a complaint to police, alleged that TRS Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao and his associates abused and assaulted him, leading to bleeding injuries.

Some of his party workers were also attacked, he alleged.

Sravan said the assault followed comments made by a BJP leader against the MLA over alleged tardy development works in his constituency.

TRS members, in their complaint, charged the BJP corporator and his party workers with abusing and assaulting them, police said.

A senior police official said some members of both parties argued and pushed each other during the hoisting of the national flag, adding that they had registered a case against both the MLA and the corporator.

