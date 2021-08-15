Schumer says top U.S. focus in Afghanistan should be on safely getting personnel out

The United States' top focus in Afghanistan should be on safely getting U.S. personnel and Afghans who supported the United States out of the country, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

Schumer told a press conference that he had talked repeatedly to the Biden administration in the past week about making every effort to get "brave Afghans who helped our soldiers" out of Afghanistan.

