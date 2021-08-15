Countries should not recognise Taliban as Afghan government, says UK's Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.
"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," he said in an interview clip.
"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one."
