Countries should not recognise Taliban as Afghan government, says UK's Johnson

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," he said in an interview clip.

Advertisement

"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)