Four new Union ministers from Maha to take out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in parts of state

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:36 IST
Four new Union ministers from Maha to take out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in parts of state
Four BJP leaders, who have been recently inducted into the Union council of ministers, will embark on separate ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'' in different parts of the state over the next few days in a bid to reach out to people, a party MLA said on Sunday.

These ministers are Narayan Rane, Dr Bharti Pawar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil, Thane legislator Sanjay Kelkar, who is chief of the yatra, said. Patil, who is Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, will take out the yatra in Thane and districts between August 16 and 20, while Pawar, who is Minister of State for Health, will cover five Lok Sabha constituencies in Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts during the same period, he said.

MSME minister Rane will carry out the exercise between August 19 and 25 in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg districts and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area, while Karad, who is Minister of State for Finance, will reach out to the people between August 16 and 21 in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Marathwada region, Kelkar said.

''During their visits, the four ministers will discuss issues concerning various sections of the society and interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes,'' the MLA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

