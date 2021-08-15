MP minister falls ill hours before I-Day event, airlifted to Bhopal; discharged
Madhya Pradesh Social Justice Minister Prem Singh Patel, who fell ill on Sunday hours before he was supposed to hoist the national flag at the Independence Day function in Burhanpur in the morning and later airlifted to Bhopal, was discharged from a private hospital in the state capital in the night, his aide said.
Madhya Pradesh Social Justice Minister Prem Singh Patel, who fell ill on Sunday hours before he was supposed to hoist the national flag at the Independence Day function in Burhanpur in the morning and later airlifted to Bhopal, was discharged from a private hospital in the state capital in the night, his aide said. Patel was flown to Bhopal around 4 pm after which he was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent more tests. ''He has some minor heart problems. Patelji has returned to his bungalow after he felt good,'' his personal secretary Amar Singh Rawat told PTI. Patel, guardian minister of Burhanpur, arrived here on Saturday evening for the Independence Day flag hoisting function. The minister complained of chest pains around 2 am on Sunday, following which a team of doctors conducted some tests and treated him, Burhanpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M P Garg had said.
''He was advised to rest. At around 7 am, a medical team visited him again. The minister complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was taken to a private hospital around 10 am. The minister had insisted on getting an advanced health checkup done in Bhopal, following which he was airlifted to the state capital,'' the official said.
District Collector Praveen Singh hoisted the national flag at the main function here, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
