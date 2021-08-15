Left Menu

Situation in Afghanistan does not augur well for India, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday emphasised on remaining extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistans fall to the Taliban does not augur well for India.Afghanistans fall to Taliban doesnt augur well for our country.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:42 IST
Situation in Afghanistan does not augur well for India, says Punjab CM
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday emphasised on remaining extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistan's ''fall'' to the Taliban ''does not augur well'' for India.

''Afghanistan's fall to #Taliban doesn't augur well for our country. It'll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia's help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders,'' the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

India is gearing up to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul with the Taliban on the brink of seizing control of the Afghan capital after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday following an intense onslaught by the militant outfit.

Afghanistan's Tolo News reported that Ghani and his close aides have left the country as the Taliban entered Kabul after capturing almost all major cities and provincial capitals.

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021