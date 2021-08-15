PM Modi lauds Indian contingent at World Archery Youth Championships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships for winning 15 medals, and said they have made people proud.The 2021 World Archery Youth Championships was held in Wroclaw in Poland.Modi tweeted, The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships for winning 15 medals, and said they have made people proud.
The 2021 World Archery Youth Championships was held in Wroclaw in Poland.
Modi tweeted, ''The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds. Congrats to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. May this success inspire more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it.'' PTI KR SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congrats to our awesome Sindhu on her 2nd successive Olympics medal: Gopichand
MoS Steel Kulaste congrats P V Sindhu on winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Seeking asylum, Belarus athlete walks into Poland's embassy in Tokyo
Olympics-Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech offer visas
Olympics-Belarus athlete will fly to Poland after refusing orders to go home