PM Modi lauds Indian contingent at World Archery Youth Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships for winning 15 medals, and said they have made people proud.

The 2021 World Archery Youth Championships was held in Wroclaw in Poland.

Modi tweeted, ''The Indian contingent at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw has made us proud by winning 15 medals including 8 Golds. Congrats to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. May this success inspire more youngsters to pursue archery and excel in it.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

