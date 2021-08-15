Left Menu

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government

"The (UK) ambassador is working round the clock, has been there at the airport to help process the applications," said Johnson. Asked whether he would have expected the country to fall to the Taliban so quickly, he replied: "I think it's fair to say that the U.S. decision to pull out has accelerated things." Separately, Russia said earlier on Sunday that it does not yet recognise the Taliban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, RIA state news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:56 IST
Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and NATO. "We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the U.S. Embassy said the capital's airport, where diplomats, officials and other Afghans had fled, had come under fire. "The (UK) ambassador is working round the clock, has been there at the airport to help process the applications," said Johnson.

Asked whether he would have expected the country to fall to the Taliban so quickly, he replied: "I think it's fair to say that the U.S. decision to pull out has accelerated things."

Separately, Russia said earlier on Sunday that it does not yet recognise the Taliban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, RIA state news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021