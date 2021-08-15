UK calls for NATO, UN meetings as soon as possible on Afghanistan
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged NATO and the United Nations to convene high-level meetings on Afghanistan as soon as possible as he discussed on Sunday the situation in the country with the heads of both organisations.
"The prime minister called for meetings of NATO’s North Atlantic Council and the U.N. Security Council to take place as soon as possible to enable high-level international discussions on these issues," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Afghanistan
- NATO
- U.N. Security Council
- British
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senators will 'get the job done' on infrastructure: Schumer
Senators will 'get the job done' on infrastructure: Schumer
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
A year after the Beirut explosions: a UN Resident Coordinator blog
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan