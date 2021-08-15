Left Menu

UK calls for NATO, UN meetings as soon as possible on Afghanistan

Updated: 15-08-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:03 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged NATO and the United Nations to convene high-level meetings on Afghanistan as soon as possible as he discussed on Sunday the situation in the country with the heads of both organisations.

"The prime minister called for meetings of NATO’s North Atlantic Council and the U.N. Security Council to take place as soon as possible to enable high-level international discussions on these issues," a spokesperson said in a statement.

