Afghan president Ghani says he left country in order to avoid bloodshed

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 00:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in Kabul.

Ghani left in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents, he said in a Facebook post - his first comments since leaving the country.

He did not disclose details on his current location.

