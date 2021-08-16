Left Menu

Afghanistan: Guterres urges restraint as Taliban reach Kabul; UN Security Council set to meet Monday

As the crisis in Afghanistan deepens by the hour, with reports that insurgent forces entered the country’s capital, Kabul, earlier on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties “to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian can be addressed.”

Updated: 16-08-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 03:31 IST
A statement issued to the UN press corps said that Mr. Guterres is following with deep concern the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, as the conflict is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. There continue to be reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting, added the statement.

