Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Court orders Biden to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

A federal judge has ordered President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate his Republican predecessor's "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases. In a victory for the states of Missouri and Texas, which brought the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said on Friday that the Biden administration had violated laws on procedure by failing to consider "several of the main benefits" of the program and acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending it.

Storm Fred expected to strengthen as it aims for Florida Panhandle

The remnants of Storm Fred were moving across the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and were expected to strengthen into a tropical storm overnight, potentially dropping several inches of rain on the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama early next week. The storm was about 510 miles (820 km) south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama on Saturday and moving west-northwest at 35 miles (55 km) per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan, $3.5 trln budget resolution

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers Sunday that she had asked a House committee to advance both a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and a $3.5 trillion spending package together, an apparent effort to patch up divisions that had threatened to stall President Joe Biden's legislative priorities. The U.S. Senate approved both the infrastructure legislation and the outline of a separate plan loaded with investments in new domestic programs. But the combined price tag of the two measures created fissures between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party, which controls both chambers of Congress by narrow margins.

Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. Here's what we know about who will be eligible for the additional shots:

Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against Taliban fighters sweeping through the country.

NY's new governor says mask mandates for schoolchildren are necessary step

Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Sunday that she supported mask mandates for children in school as a necessary safety step for helping New York get through a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Hochul, speaking in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" program, said masks for kids in schools was "something that I believe has to occur" for the safety of children, teachers, school administrators, and the wider community. She added however that she would remain flexible and consider all options as the circumstances of the pandemic continue to change.

'It's like a war zone' - U.S. Air Force veteran comforts children plagued by gun violence

Davon McNeal was just 11 years old when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet at a Fourth of July cookout in Washington, D.C., last year. Now, every Friday, community activist Jawanna Hardy visits the boy's gravesite and the graves of other children who have lost their lives to gun violence.

U.S. appeals court sets quick schedule to consider COVID-19 eviction ban

A three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia late Saturday set a quick schedule to consider whether to allow a new Biden administration COVID-19 residential eviction ban to remain in place. Earlier on Saturday, lawyers for Alabama and Georgia realtors filed an emergency request seeking to overturn the new 60-day eviction ban that was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Aug. 3.

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses delivered.

