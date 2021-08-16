Left Menu

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidential election

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 16-08-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 06:25 IST
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday when releasing the final results from 156 constituencies, barring one.

In the final tally, Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters.

"I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," said electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, to a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

