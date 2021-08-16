Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday during his annual state of the nation speech the country must "strike a balance" between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
"The pandemic has indeed significantly slowed down our economic growth, but it must not hinder the process of structural reforms of our economy," the president said in the speech to parliament.
Struggling with a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for COVID-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll recently the highest globally with total fatalities topping 100,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Indonesian
- Joko Widodo
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asia's
- Delta
ALSO READ
Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian mkts
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, U.S. infrastructure bill progresses
ADB and New Hope sign $20m loan to help livestock farmers in Asia
Asian stocks rise even as China's manufacturing slows
Expand economic agenda, deepen cooperation in Central, South Asia: Uzbekistan's envoy to India