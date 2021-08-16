Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader Guevara released from prison

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was released from prison on Sunday, a month after his arrest and days after the start of talks in Mexico City between the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 16-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 08:33 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was released from prison on Sunday, a month after his arrest and days after the start of talks in Mexico City between the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Intelligence agents pulled Guevara from his car on a Caracas highway on July 12. Officials later said he was linked to a bout of gang violence in the capital.

The United States condemned his arrest, and his father and doctor last week said his health could be at risk. Guevara told reporters on Sunday he had been in isolation until several days ago and did not have any further details about his release, according to footage from local internet broadcaster VIVOPlay.

"I'm not clear on what the limitations are," Guevara said. Two sources with knowledge of the situation had earlier said Guevara was expected to be put under house arrest.

The Venezuelan government and the opposition on Friday signed an initial agreement laying out guidelines for the dialogue in Mexico City. The talks will include more than a dozen countries, including Norway, Russia and the Netherlands.

