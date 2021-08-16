Left Menu

President Kovind pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 08:42 IST
President Kovind pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid their floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021