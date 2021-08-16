Ties with US on upward trajectory, more collaboration needed in key sectors: Indian envoy Sandhu

India's ties with the US are on a steady, upward trajectory, but the two countries need to collaborate more in key sectors like healthcare, education, climate change, and defense to achieve the true potential that the relationship holds, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said.

Addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans at India House on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Sandhu said India's Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the United States remained of key significance in bringing development and prosperity to people of the two countries, as well as to the world at large.

The Indian ambassador unfurled the national flag at India House, the official residence of the Indian envoy, in the presence of a select gathering of officials and community leaders due to the COVID-19 protocols.

"Our ties with the US are on a steady, upward trajectory – Prime Minister Modi's telephone calls with President Biden and Vice President Harris; PM's participation in the Quad, Climate and G-7 Summits; the recent visits at Cabinet and high officials level to both sides all reflect the strength and closeness in our ties. The India-US relationship has indeed come a long way," Sandhu said.

"However, given the true potential that the relationship holds, we still have a lot to achieve together. We need to work towards more and more collaborations in key sectors such as, Healthcare & pharma, Digital & IT, Education & Research, clean energy and climate change, and strategic and defense," he said at the event that was telecast live over various social media platforms and was watched by a large number of Indian-Americans across the country.

Observing that the COVID continues to pose challenges to all, Sandhu underscored the need to remain vigilant.

"Today humanity's very survival is linked to how well we support each other. India extended its helping hand to the US last year. This year during the surge in India the US Government, Congress, Private sector, and diaspora provided overwhelming support to India. I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for your generous efforts. I am confident that with our collective action we will come out of this stronger and more resilient," he said.

The ambassador highlighted 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' that is being celebrated to mark the 75 years of India's Independence. A message from President Ram Nath Kovind was played during the event followed by a cultural program.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all the five Consulates of India in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and San Francisco. Events were also held at iconic and historic locations, including Times Square in New York, Gadar Memorial and City Halls in San Francisco, and State Capitol Building in Providence and Rhode Island.

Several events including India Day parades, India festivals, lectures, Battery Dance were organized across the US by diverse community organizations as well as local administration to mark the occasion.

Special receptions are being held in Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago, with the participation of dignitaries from the US. In honor of India's 75th Independence Day, prominent buildings in the US including the Empire State Building, New York, One World Trade Centre in Manhattan, the State Capitol Building in Providence, Rhode Island, Twin Towers in Dallas, Governor's mansion in Austin, City Hall of San Francisco and Gandhi Statue at King Center Atlanta are being illuminated in tricolor lights.

Commemorative resolutions and proclamations were issued by the various US States. The New York State Assembly passed a Resolution commemorating India's 75th Independence Day on August 15 and recognizing August 2021 as Indian American Heritage Month.

The Governor of Texas issued a Proclamation on the occasion. Leaders from the US, including senior members of the Senate and the House, State Administrations and legislators, and dignitaries from diverse fields such as business, arts, sports, and science conveyed their greetings.

Prominent members of the Indo-American community, including representatives of various socio-cultural organizations, members of the business community, and others also expressed their felicitations.

