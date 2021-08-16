Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings  New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country. He tweeted, Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health.India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community across different sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 09:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year and lauded their contributions to the country. He tweeted, ''Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health''.

''India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community across different sectors. Navroz Mubarak!'' he said.

