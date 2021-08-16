Malaysia PM at palace to meet king amid reports he will resign
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering the national palace on Monday amid reports he will tender his resignation, media reported. Muhyiddin lost his majority after months of infighting in his coalition.
