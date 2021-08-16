Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party

Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

Dev, a former MP who has been heading the Congress' women's wing for long, offered no reason for her quitting the party.

In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a ''new chapter in my life of public service”.

Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress.

