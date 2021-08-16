Left Menu

Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party

In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she is resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress...I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service, she said in the letter.She had met the Congress president along with other leaders of the Assam Congress on Saturday.Her Twitter account was also temporarily blocked last week after she shared Rahul Gandhis picture with the parents of the nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 10:30 IST
Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and the party's women's wing chief Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that Dev may join the Trinamool Congress. Dev, a former MP, is currently a national spokesperson of the Congress and is the All-India Mahila Congress chief.

She offered no reason for her quitting the party.

In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a ''new chapter in my life of public service". Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to a former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress. In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she is resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

''I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress...I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,'' she said in the letter.

She had met the Congress president along with other leaders of the Assam Congress on Saturday.

Her Twitter account was also temporarily blocked last week after she shared Rahul Gandhi's picture with the parents of the nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021