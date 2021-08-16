Malaysia's cabinet has resigned - science minister

Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Muhyiddin was seen entering the national palace earlier on Monday amid reports he will quit after months of political turmoil that resulted in him losing his majority.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)