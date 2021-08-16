Former Cong MP Sushmita Dev resigns from party

Left Menu

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party in a letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:04 IST
Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the primary membership of the party in a letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. "Please treat this as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," she wrote in her letter on Sunday.

After this, she identified herself as "Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha," "Former Member, Indian National Congress," and "Former President, All India Mahila Congress" in her Twitter bio. She also left WhatsApp groups of Mahila Congress and that of spokespersons, sources said. In her latter, Dev further stated that she "cherished" her three-decade-long association with the party.

"I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the Party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey," wrote the former Congress MP from Silchar in Assam. Reacting to Dev quitting the party, Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

