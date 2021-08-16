Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Moradabad MP 'forgets' national anthem while hoisting tricolour on Independence Day

A moment of sheer awkwardness was seen when Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan and other party workers seemingly 'forgot' the national anthem at a flag hoisting ceremony held at Moradabad on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan at flag hoisting ceremony. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A moment of sheer awkwardness was seen when Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan and other party workers seemingly 'forgot' the national anthem at a flag hoisting ceremony held at Moradabad on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday. The Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad arrived at the tomb of Nawab Majju Khan and paid his respects, following which he hoisted the national flag at an event held at Gul Shahid Park. Soon after unfurling the tricolor, and enthusiastically reciting the first verse of 'Jana Gana Mana' he forgot the following verse and so did others, which can also be seen in a video that went viral on social media.

The participants at the event fumbled and attempted to resume the anthem. One of them directly skipped to the last verse and sang "Jaya Hai" thrice while Hasan quietly looked at others. Meanwhile, he took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that they are trying to polarize people of Hindu and Muslim communities, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"It is not our job to polarize people. Ask BJP why they are moving forward with such agendas. Ask them why they are creating a tiff between Hindus and Muslims," he said while speaking to the media. (ANI)

