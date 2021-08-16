Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tendered his resignation to the king Monday, becoming the shortest-ruling leader after conceding that he lost majority support to govern.
Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Instagram that "the Cabinet has tendered our resignation'' to the king, shortly after Muhyiddin left the palace after meeting the monarch.
Muhyidddin's departure comes less than 18 months after taking office and will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening pandemic.
