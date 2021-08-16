Left Menu

Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:42 IST
Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support
Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tendered his resignation to the king Monday, becoming the shortest-ruling leader after conceding that he lost majority support to govern.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Instagram that "the Cabinet has tendered our resignation'' to the king, shortly after Muhyiddin left the palace after meeting the monarch.

Muhyidddin's departure comes less than 18 months after taking office and will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021