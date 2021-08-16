Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British forces are not going to return to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.

"I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. "I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards... we're going to go back"

