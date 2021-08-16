Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu appoints Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has appointed Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary (Organisation).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:19 IST
Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has appointed Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary (Organisation). A circular issued by Sidhu stated, "With the approval of Hon'ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) Sh. K.C. Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Sh. Harish Rawat, I hereby appoint S. Pargat Singh as PPCC General Secretary (Organisation) with immediate effect."

Former hockey captain-turned-politician Singh is considered a close confidant of Sidhu. Singh was earlier with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which he quit to join the Congress. Earlier on Sunday, the tensions in Congress' Punjab unit spilled over to Independence Day celebration as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu held separate functions.

While the CM unfurled the national flag at a ceremony in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress president was present at an event in Chandigarh. This comes just days after the Punjab CM on August 11 raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by PPCC Chief Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

