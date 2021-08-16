Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:32 IST
3 Union ministers to reach out to people in MP through 'Janashirwad yatra'
Newly-inducted Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik and S P S Baghel will take part in the BJP's 'Janashirwad yatra' in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to reach out to people of the state.

While Scindia and Baghel will embark on the tour from Dewas and Datia, respectively, from Tuesday, Khatik will begin his tour from Gwalior on August 19, party sources said on Monday.

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia will visit four MP districts - Dewas, Shajapur, Khargone and Indore.

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will join him to take part in a programme at the 'samadhi' of Maratha warrior Bajirao Peshwa at Ravarkhedi in the district, the sources said.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Baghel, who is the Lok Sabha member from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, will visit MP's Datia, Gwalior and Morena districts and take part in various programmes, including inauguration of the Devi Ahilybai Holkar Dwar in Gwalior.

Khatik, the minister for social justice and empowerment, will visit Gwalior on August 19 and reach MP's capital Bhopal on August 20 to take part in various programmes along with state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

He will cover Vidisha, Sagar, Jabalpur, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts by August 24, the party sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

