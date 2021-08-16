Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns -palace statement

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered his resignation on Monday but will remain as caretaker premier, the palace said in a statement, after months of political turmoil caused by infighting in his ruling coalition.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, will remain as caretaker until a new premier is appointed, the palace said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)