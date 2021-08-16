Left Menu

Punjab CM urges MEA to arrange evacuation of Indians stuck in gurdwara in Afghanistan

My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation.The CM on Sunday had said that there was a need to reman extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistans fall to the Taliban does not augur well for India.Afghanistans fall to Taliban doesnt augur well for our country.

Punjab CM urges MEA to arrange evacuation of Indians stuck in gurdwara in Afghanistan
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Centre to arrange the evacuation of all Indians, including 200 Sikhs who were stuck in a gurdwara in Afghanistan and said his government was willing to extend any help needed for the same.

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

In a tweet, Singh said, "Urge @DrSJaishankar, MEA, GoI, to arrange for the immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation''.

The CM on Sunday had said that there was a need to remain extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistan's ''fall'' to the Taliban ''does not augur well'' for India.

''Afghanistan's fall to #Taliban doesn't augur well for our country. It'll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia's help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders,'' Singh had said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, had urged the Union government to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan and make unconditional arrangements to bring those Sikhs who want to come to India.

