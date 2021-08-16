Malaysia's Muhyiddin says resigned after losing confidence of parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday that he resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in parliament.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, and has been asked to stay on by the palace as a caretaker leader said he hoped a new government could be formed as soon as possible.

