TMC workers observe 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in Agartala

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday observed 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in Agartala over a game of football and sloganeering.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 16-08-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 12:54 IST
TMC workers playing football (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday observed 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in Agartala over a game of football and sloganeering. The party workers played football and raised the slogan 'Khela Hobe', which means 'the game is on'.

"In 2021, on the soil of West Bengal, a slogan was raised by Mamata Banerjee 'Khela Hobe' which has become the brand slogan for the entire Opposition and it was witnessed even on the floor of the parliament," said TMC leader Santanu Sen. "Now we are standing on the ground of Tripura where there is misrule and hooliganism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And here we are pledging that there will be 'Khela Hobe' and 'Khela Hobe' for development, democracy, permanent political independence and change in 2023," he added.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared August 16 as 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in the state and Trinamool Youth Congress organised a four-kilometre long cycle race in which 400 students, who were given a cycle by the government under the Sabooj Sathi scheme. Notably, TMC poll slogan for the 2021 West Bengal elections 'Khela Hobe' became immensely popular and unofficially became the theme of the poll battle between TMC and BJP.

Meanwhile, a continuous political tussle has been going on between TMC and BJP over Tripura where the former accused the latter of choking the democracy in the state. Tripura is scheduled to go for the next legislative Assembly elections in early 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

