Union ministers Munjapara, Chauhan begin Gujarat tour to interact with people

Union ministers Mahendra Munjapara and Devusinh Chauhan embarked on a 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in Gujarat on Monday with an aim to establish a dialogue with the common people and thank them for the BJP's win in various elections held in the recent past.

Besides, Union minister Darshna Jardosh started her tour from Karamsad town in the state on Sunday.

Advertisement

The vehicle rally of Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara, who is an MP from Surendranagar in Gujarat, began from Ahmedabad city, while Kheda MP and Union Communications Minister Devusinh Chauhan started his tour from Palanpur in Banaskantha district.

Last week, the Gujarat BJP announced that five newly-inducted Union ministers from Gujarat, including Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will tour various parts of their home state from August 16 to 20.

While Munjapara's tour would culminate in Limbdi town of Surendranagar on August 18, Chauhan would cover parts of Banaskantha, Arvalli and Mahisagar districts during the next two days before reaching Kheda, a release by the state BJP said.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh, who was recently inducted as the Minister of State for Railways and Textiles in the Narendra Modi government, started her tour from Karamsad town in Anand district on Sunday and will cover parts of Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Surat and Valsad till August 18.

Two other Union ministers - Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya - would join the yatra in the coming days.

As per the tentative schedule, Mandaviya will join the tour from Rajkot while Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rupala is expected to undertake the journey from Unjha town in Mehsana district.

The party release said, ''BJP workers, MPs, state ministers as well as party office-bearers are also taking part in these 'Jan Ashirvad Yatras'. Apart from thanking people for electing the BJP in elections, this is also an exercise to establish a dialogue with the people.'' The BJP won by-elections to eight Gujarat Assembly seats held last year as well as polls to six municipal corporations and various local bodies in the state earlier this year.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)