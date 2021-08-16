Left Menu

Union Ministers, leaders wish Kejriwal on birthday

I pray to the god for your health and long life, Gadkari tweeted.Former Delhi BJP president Vijendar Gupta also extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal.Many congratulations and good wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and my colleague in Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 53 on Monday, received wishes from Union ministers, his counterparts from other states and leaders of various political parties.

Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968 at Siwani village in Haryana's Bhiwani, took to Twitter and thanked people for their greetings on the occasion.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted: ''Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life!'' The early ones to greet Kejriwal on his birthday included MK Stalin and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet prayed for good health and long life of the AAP supremo.

''Heartiest birthday congratulation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I pray to the god for your health and long life,'' Gadkari tweeted.

Former Delhi BJP president Vijendar Gupta also extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal.

''Many congratulations and good wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and my colleague in Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Pray to the god for your health and long life,'' Gupta tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister, in a tweet, also paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayi on his death anniversary on the day.

