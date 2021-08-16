AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the states development.He also said he will visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday.I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow.
He also said he will visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
''I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.
Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
