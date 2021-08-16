Sonia Gandhi has not received any letter from Sushmita Dev: Randeep Surjewala

Referring to former Congress MP Sushmita Dev resignation from the primary membership of the party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Sonia Gandhi has not received any letter from her adding that he cannot comment until he speaks with her. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surjewala said, "I tried speaking with Sushmita Dev, her phone was off. She was a dedicated Congress worker and perhaps is, even today. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has not received any letter from her. She is mature enough to make her decisions, can't comment until I speak with her."

In a letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Dev wrote, "Please treat this as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," she wrote in her letter on Sunday. After this, she identified herself as "Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha." "Former Member, Indian National Congress," and "Former President, All India Mahila Congress" in her Twitter bio. She also left WhatsApp groups of Mahila Congress and that of spokespersons, sources said.

In her latter, Dev further stated that she "cherished" her three-decade-long association with the party. "I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the Party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey," wrote the former Congress MP from Silchar in Assam. (ANI)

