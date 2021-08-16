Sushmita Dev quits: Karnataka Cong leader says elders should not create chaos

As Congress leader Sushmita Dev quit, a party leader in Karnataka said elders in the outfit should guide youngsters rather than creating more chaos.

MLA Priyank M Kharge termed as unfortunate, the resignation from the party of Dev, its women's wing chief, who, he said, was a staunch loyalist and believed in the ideology of the Congress.

Advertisement

''She had the ear of Mr. (Rahul) Gandhi and Mrs. (Sonia) Gandhi'', Kharge told PTI here. ''Her opinion was very highly regarded by everybody in the party. She should have stayed on''.

The Chittapur MLA, who is also a spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, declined to comment on senior leader Kapil Sibal's statement after 48-year-old Dev's resignation that the party is moving on with its ''eyes wide shut''.

Kharge, 42, however, said responsibility is more on youngsters to be on the field (to strengthen the party), but elders should also be guiding them rather than creating more chaos.

Kharge, son of veteran Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge, clarified that his statement has nothing to do with Sibal's comments.

''Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it,'' Sibal said on Twitter.

Kharge said ''it's not about oldies and youngsters'' as he stressed the need to not create a ''deep wedge'' between them as ''ideology and intent is the same''.

''....getting their (elders') experience infused with the energy that we (youngsters) bring in.....that should happen'', he said.

Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul, has been demanding that the party be strengthened.

The senior party leader on Sunday welcomed the party chief's initiative of bringing like-minded political parties together, but urged her to strengthen her own party, saying no Opposition unity is possible without it.

Sibal, however, said he along with other leaders of the ''Group of 23'' would continue to demand reforms in the grand old party and keep pushing for its strengthening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)