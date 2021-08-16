Former Cong MP from Assam Sushmita Dev joins TMC in Kolkata
Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, shortly after quitting the Congress, joined the TMC in Kolkata on Monday, in the presence of the partys national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.Dev had been serving as the national spokesperson of the Congress and its womens wing chief.Taking to Twitter, the TMC welcomed the former parliamentarian to its camp.
- Country:
- India
Former Assam MP Sushmita Dev, shortly after quitting the Congress, joined the TMC in Kolkata on Monday, in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
Dev had been serving as the national spokesperson of the Congress and its women's wing chief.
Taking to Twitter, the TMC welcomed the former parliamentarian to its camp. ''We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress @sushmitadevinc to our Trinamool family! Inspired by @MamataOfficial, she joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc & Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, @derekobrienmp,'' the TMC wrote on its official Twitter handle. Dev, who sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, has offered no reason for quitting the grand old party.
In her letter to Gandhi, Dev said she was beginning a ''new chapter in my life of public service''.
She visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street in Kolkata earlier in the day. Sources in the TMC said Dev is likely to meet TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna later in the afternoon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Suspected container disposed of by bomb squad in West Bengal's Siliguri
Two BJP workers found dead in West Bengal
Release of excess water from DVC caused flood in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi on flood situation in state, urges him to draft plan for upgrading dams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of flood situation in state, assures her of all help: Official.